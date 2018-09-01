Former ambassadors express reservations about Gina Haspel to lead CIA

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A group of more than 90 former United States ambassadors and other diplomats is voicing concerns over President Donald Trump's nominee to head the Central Intelligence Agency over her reported role at an overseas facility where a detainee was waterboarded.

The letter addressed to the Senate urges members to reject Gina Haspel's nomination if the record demonstrates she played any role in torture, abuse or destruction of evidence. The letter says that many details of her roles and responsibilities in the CIA’s "rendition, detention, and interrogation program generally, and the use of so-called 'enhanced interrogation' specifically," remain unknown.

"What we do know, based on credible, and as yet uncontested reporting, leaves us of the view that she should be disqualified from holding cabinet rank," the letter reads. "This includes that, in 2002, she oversaw a secret detention facility in Thailand in which at least one detainee was repeatedly subjected to waterboarding, and that she later strongly advocated for and helped implement a decision to destroy video tapes of torture sessions, including ones she oversaw."

The letter from the former ambassadors comes as Haspel is expected to be questioned by the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence in an open hearing on Wednesday. It is unclear when the committee will vote, or when it could come before the full Senate.

If confirmed, Haspel would replace former CIA director Mike Pompeo, who is now secretary of state. Pompeo replaced Rex Tillerson, who was fired by Trump in March.

Haspel is a career intelligence operative. She would become the first woman to head the CIA on a permanent basis if she is confirmed. She is currently deputy director of the agency.

Former CIA case officer John Maguire, who supports Trump, as well as John Brennan, the former CIA director who served under President Barack Obama, have expressed support for Haspel to become the next head of the intelligence agency.

Haspel was sent to Thailand to run a secret CIA prison — a black site — where a detainee was waterboarded three times and confined to a small box, NBC News has reported.

A few years later, she drafted a cable — later sent by her boss, Jose Rodriguez — ordering the destruction of videotape of all CIA interrogations. The CIA's lawyers had urged that the tapes be preserved, and Rodriguez was reprimanded for the order, though Haspel was not.