Former FBI Director James Comey on Wednesday defended himself against critics of his new book who have said the former agency chief used its publication — and ensuing media blitz — to settle scores with President Donald Trump.

Comey, who in his recently published memoir discusses, among other topics, the size of Trump’s hands and the orange-hued color of his skin, rejected the notion that he was taking “shots" at the man who fired him on May 9.

“I didn’t think of them as shots, and I still don’t,” he said in an interview on NBC’s “Today." “I’m trying to be an author, something I’ve never been before, and bring the reader into the scene.”

“I’m not trying to pick on President Trump,” Comey added.