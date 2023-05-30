Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, the Carter family said Tuesday.

The announcement, which was released by the Carter Center, comes as Carter's husband, former President Jimmy Carter, is receiving hospice care at their home in Plains, Georgia.

The center said in a statement that Rosalynn Carter, 95, "continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones."

"Mrs. Carter has been the nation’s leading mental health advocate for much of her life" and has "improved access to care and decreased stigma about issues surrounding mental health."

The statement noted that, "One in 10 older Americans have dementia, a condition that affects overall mental health. We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support. We hope sharing our family’s news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country."