May. 30, 2023, 5:21 PM UTC
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia

The diagnosis was shared as Carter's husband, former President Jimmy Carter, has been receiving hospice care.
FILE - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, sit together during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga. On Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, Carter, the second-oldest U.S. first lady ever, turns 95. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool, File)
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, sit together during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary, in Plains, Ga., on July 10, 2021.John Bazemore / Pool via AP file
By Blayne Alexander and Dareh Gregorian

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, the Carter family said Tuesday.

The announcement, which was released by the Carter Center, comes as Carter's husband, former President Jimmy Carter, is receiving hospice care at their home in Plains, Georgia.

The center said in a statement that Rosalynn Carter, 95, "continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones."

"Mrs. Carter has been the nation’s leading mental health advocate for much of her life" and has "improved access to care and decreased stigma about issues surrounding mental health."

The statement noted that, "One in 10 older Americans have dementia, a condition that affects overall mental health. We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support. We hope sharing our family’s news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country."

