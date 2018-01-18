Now he's one of us.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie learned the drawbacks of ordinary life Thursday morning when he tried to bypass the TSA line and was denied entry to a special entrance at Newark Liberty International Airport, normally reserved for VIP guests, dignitaries and elected officials, according to a source familiar with the matter.

When Christie arrived at Terminal C in the airport with his New Jersey State Police detail and was taken to the entrance, which is located near the exit of the restricted area of the terminal, a Port Authority officer refused to let Christie use the special entrance, informing the former governor that he is no longer allowed to use it.

The source said that Christie had used the entrance recently, just before his eight-year term as governor ended earlier this week. He's been a private citizen for three days.

The Port Authority officer escorted Christie to the regular entrance. A Port Authority spokesperson said Christie did not make a scene and complied with the officer's request.

In a pair of tweets Thursday evening, Christie called the idea that he was turned away from the special access entry point "pure fiction."

He said he and his security detail were initially led to the wrong entrance by a Port Authority official, and then directed to the correct entrance area.

Absolutely false story about my travel today. NJSP security detail & I were led to one entrance in the airport by PAPD officer. TSA informed PAPD and NJSP that this was the wrong way to enter and directed us to another entrance where I was screened & admitted to the airport(1/2) — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) January 18, 2018