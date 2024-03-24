Ronna McDaniel disagrees with Trump's plan to free some Jan. 6 prisoners

Former Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said on Sunday that she disagrees with former President Donald Trump's plan to free those charged and convicted of crimes from the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.

"Do you disagree with Trump saying he’s going to free those who have been charged?" NBC News' "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker asked.

"I do not think people who committed violent acts on January 6 should be free," McDaniel responded.

McDaniel added that “the violence that happened on January 6 is unacceptable."

"It doesn’t represent our country,” McDaniel said.

“If you attacked our capital and ... you’ve been convicted, then that should stay,” she added.

Still, McDaniel maintained,”I don’t hold [Trump] responsible for” the attack at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The former RNC chair has been accused of joining Trump to pressure Michigan election officials not to certify the 2020 presidential election there.

On Sunday, she confirmed that Biden won "fair and square," adding that "he’s the legitimate president."

“I do think it’s fair to say there were problems in 2020 and to say that does not mean he’s not the legitimate president,” she added, echoing her previous stance.

Looking to the 2024 presidential election, McDaniel said that it's okay for money given to Trump's joint fundraising committee to flow first to a group that pays his legal bills as long as donors are informed.

"Is it appropriate for Donald Trump to ask donors to pay for his legal bills?" NBC News' "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker asked.

"Well, I think as long as the donors know that that's what they're doing," McDaniel responded.

McDaniel emphasized in the Sunday appearance on NBC News' "Meet the Press" that the donation “waterfall” ensures that Save America will continue to be the primary vehicle for Trump’s legal bills, meaning that neither Trump’s campaign nor the RNC will foot the bill for Trump’s legal troubles, which include four criminal indictments. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

A portion of the donations to the "Trump 47" joint fundraising committee will first flow to Save America PAC, a group that handles Trump's legal fees before it flows to the RNC or state Republican parties, according to a donation contribution form obtained by NBC News.