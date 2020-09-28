Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale hospitalized after self-harm threats

The former top manager to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, Brad Parscale, was hospitalized Sunday after his wife reported that he was armed and threatening to harm himself, authorities said.

Parscale, 44, had multiple guns when police officers in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, arrived at his home, police spokeswoman Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw said in a statement.

Greenlaw said he was the only person home at the time. Police took Parscale to a local hospital under the Baker Act, Greenlaw said. The mental health law allows for involuntary and voluntary admittance.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

In a statement, Trump campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh said that Parscale “is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible.”

Trump announced in July that he was replacing Parscale, who had been running the president's reelection campaign for more than two years, with deputy campaign manager Bill Stepien.

The move came after Parscale said that millions of tickets had been sold for a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, earlier this month. But the event drew a far smaller crowd than anticipated.

Parscale remained on the campaign as a senior adviser for digital and data.