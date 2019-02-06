Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 6, 2019, 3:11 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 6, 2019, 3:32 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

Testimony from Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, has been postponed to later this month, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Wednesday.

The testimony was supposed to take place on Friday, but Schiff said "in the interests of the investigation" it will now take place on Feb.28, days before Cohen is scheduled to report to federal prison.

Schiff did not elaborate on why the testimony has been delayed. Cohen has been cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's team as they investigate alleged Russian ties to the 2016 presidential election.

According to court documents released in December, Cohen provided Mueller with details about contacts between Trump aides and Russia, and also told of an effort to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Despite his assistance, Cohen, 52, was sentenced to three years behind bars, and three years of post-release supervision.

Meanwhile, Trump announced Tuesday night during his State of the Union that he will be meeting for a second time with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un on Feb. 27 and 28.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.