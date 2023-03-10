Fox News blacked-out too much in court documents, say Dominion and media outlets

Lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems and a group of media outlets are arguing that Fox News abused the redaction process and blacked out more than is warranted in the thousands of pages of legal filings and evidence made public in the defamation case its facing.

The new court filings call for the release of pages of evidence that Fox lawyers want to keep secret.

The redactions are displayed as large chunks of blacked-out text legal filings and evidence made public in Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News and Fox Corp. If Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis agrees with the arguments put forth by Dominion and the media organizations, he could unseal the once-secret passages before March 21.

Parties are allowed to designate information such as private contact details and trade secrets as confidential in legal filings like these, attorneys for Dominion and a trio of media outlets — The New York Times, The Associated Press and National Public Radio — said. But they argued that the Fox attorneys overdid it.

“Dominion’s position is that confidential treatment of these materials is not warranted under the good cause standard” defined in a case between Al Jazeera and AT&T, the voting machine company's lawyers wrote in their notice. That 2013 ruling saw a judge overrule corporations seeking to keep significant portions of trial evidence confidential.

The media outlets argued in their court filing, also from Thursday, that Fox was claiming the redactions were meant to shield trade secrets. Journalistic processes, they outlets noted, are well-known and taught.

“Adding the word 'proprietary' to 'journalistic process' does not, by itself, make a process a protected 'trade secret,'" an attorney for the media outlets wrote.

A spokesperson for Fox News said in a statement that “Fox’s redactions are consistent with the law and court rulings. Such grounds include redactions in accordance with the reporters’ privilege.”

The new court filings by Dominion and the media outlets suggest that the redactions may be concealing important evidence, according to RonNell Andersen Jones, a professor at the University of Utah College of Law who specializes in the First Amendment.

"There are some hints in the main filing from Dominion that the redacted portions could contain really crucial evidence of knowing falsity," Andersen Jones said in an interview, pointing to a paragraph of blacked-out material in Dominion's motion for summary judgement on liability. "At the end of the paragraph the lawyers in Dominion say, 'Exactly.'"

Dominion is not objecting to redacting phone numbers and email addresses in this challenge or another filed previously; instead, it is the "substantive" challenges they're protesting.

Dominion sought just six "substantive" redactions in the more than 900 exhibits of evidence attached to filings, the company’s lawyers said in Thursday’s filing. Those redactions included images of proprietary software, a web address to an internal customer support database and names covered by non-disclosure agreements under seal. The rest of the redactions were sought by Fox, they said.

They also argued that Fox News’ redactions were sometimes inconsistent, with certain deposition testimony being redacted in one place but not another.

Daxton Stewart, a journalism professor of Texas Christian University who teaches media law, said the challenge suggests Dominion believes Fox is using the redactions to shield themselves from bad press.

“There’s a bit of litigation happening in the press,” he said. “The parties, particularly Dominion, are pretty clearly trying to establish their case as much as possible in advance of trial.”