Freshman Rep. Katie Hill is resigning amid an ethics investigation over an allegedly inappropriate relationship with a staffer.
"It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress," she tweeted Sunday. "This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country."
Hill, a Democrat from Southern California elected in last year's mid-terms, had apologized after admitting that she had a relationship with someone on her campaign.
But Hill denied that the affair was with a staff member.
“I know that even a consensual relationship with a subordinate is inappropriate, but I still allowed it to happen despite my better judgment,” Hill said. “For that I apologize.”
Her resignation was first reported by Politico.
The House Ethics Committee investigation began after the conservative site Red State reported unconfirmed allegations about her personal life and posted a photo of her that it labeled “explicit.”
Hill linked the allegations to an estranged husband who she said was trying to “humiliate” her.
“I am saddened that the deeply personal matter of my divorce has been brought into public view, even the false allegations of a relationship with my congressional staffer, which I have publicly denied, and I am fully and proactively cooperating with the Ethics Committee," she said.