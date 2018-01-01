Friends in high places: How Trump uses the power of the pardon

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

News Analysis

WASHINGTON — When it comes to pardons from this populist president, the little guy need not apply — at least, not yet.

If you want President Donald Trump to offer that relief, it helps to be famous, to know him personally or to accuse the government of executing a high-profile witch hunt against you. And one of the messages he's sent, according to some legal experts, is that it will help in the future to have been loyal to him during special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Trump has the power to pardon any or all of the figures in that probe, possibly including himself. So far, he hasn't pulled that trigger, but he has repeatedly bailed out martyrs of the conservative movement.

On Thursday, he announced he would grant a reprieve to Dinesh D'Souza, the well-known conservative author and filmmaker whose cultural commentary often makes Trump's rhetoric look restrained. The president said he is also thinking about a commutation for corrupt former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who is serving a 14-year sentence, and a pardon for Martha Stewart, both of whom appeared on "The Celebrity Apprentice."

Trump's already given clemency to Scooter Libby, the aide to former Vice President Dick Cheney who outed clandestine CIA officer Valerie Plame, the late boxer Jack Johnson, Arizona GOP Senate candidate Joe Arpaio — whose views on immigration are more hard-line than Trump's — and Kristian Saucier, who is less well known but became a cause célèbre on the right because he was convicted of possessing classified information when Hillary Clinton wasn't prosecuted for having classified information on her private email server.