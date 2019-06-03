Breaking News Emails
Here are the 59 members of the House of Representatives who favor starting an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. There are 58 Democrats — including 12 of the 24 Democrats who serve on the House Judiciary Committee — and one Republican.
Democrats:
Alma Adams, N.C.
Nanette Barragá, Calif.
Don Beyer, Va.
Earl Blumenauer, Ore.
Suzanne Bonamici, Ore.
Brendan Boyle, Penn.
G.K. Butterfield, N.C.
Joaquin Castro, Texas
David Cicilline, R.I. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
Steve Cohen, Tenn. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
Danny K. Davis, Ill.
Madeleine Dean, Penn. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
Diana DeGette, Colo.
Val Demings, Fla. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
Mark DeSaulnier, Calif.
Lloyd Doggett, Texas
Veronica Escobar, Texas (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
Adriano Espaillat, N.Y.
Dwight Evans, Penn.
Jesús García, Ill.
Mary Gay Scanlon, Penn. (Vice chair of the House Judiciary Committee)
Al Green, Texas
Raul Grijalva, Ariz. (Chairman of the Natural Resources Committee)
Jared Huffman, Calif.
Pramila Jayapal, Wash. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
Robin Kelly, Ill.
Barbara Lee, Calif.
Ted Lieu, Calif. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
Alan Lowenthal, Calif.
Tom Malinowski, N.J.
Betty McCollum, Minn.
Jim McGovern, Mass. (Chairman of the House Rules Committee)
Gwen Moore, Wis.
Seth Moulton, Mass.
Joe Neguse, Colo. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, N.Y.
Ilhan Omar, Minn.
Bill Pascrell, N.J.
Chellie Pingree, Me.
Mark Pocan, Wis.
Ayanna Pressley, Mass.
Mike Quigley, Ill.
Jamie Raskin, Md. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
Kathleen Rice, N.Y.
Cedric Richmond, La. (Member of the House Judiciary Committee0
Bobby Rush, Ill.
Tim Ryan, Ohio
Brad Sherman, Calif.
Jackie Speier, Calif.
Greg Stanton, Arizona (Member of the House Judiciary Committee)
Bennie Thompson, Miss. (Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee)
Rashida Tlaib, Mich.
Paul Tonko, N.Y.
Norma Torres, Calif.
Juan Vargas, Calif.
Filemon Vela, Texas
Maxine Waters, Calif. (Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee)
John Yarmuth, Ky. (Chairman of the House Budget Committee)
Republicans
Justin Amash, Mich.
CORRECTION (May 30, 2019, 1:25 p.m. ET): An earlier version of this article misstated the position of Rep. Harley Rouda, D-Calif., on beginning an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. Rouda has said he supports an impeachment inquiry only if Trump does not comply with congressional subpoenas, not before.