Fulton County cyberattack investigated for possible connection to Trump election case

ATLANTA — Officials investigating the recent cyberattack on Fulton County government systems are seeking to determine whether there is any connection to the election interference case against former President Donald Trump in Georgia, according to a county official with knowledge of the situation.

So far, there has been no proof of a connection, the official said.

Material related to the case against Trump and more than a dozen co-defendants was not impacted by the hack, according to a spokesperson for District Attorney Fani Willis' office.

The district attorney's office keeps material related to the Trump case in "a separate, highly secure system that was not hacked and is designed to make any unauthorized access extremely difficult if not impossible," said spokesperson Pallavi Bailey.

County employees were notified early Monday morning of an outage impacting all government departments, including the district attorney's office. The cyberattack took place over the weekend, and many of the systems were still down on Tuesday.

"We can confirm that the Odyssey system outage and other systems are drastically affecting DA office operations," Bailey said in the statement.

"Atlanta Police Department is not sending nor opening emails from us out of concern for their own system," Bailey said, adding that 85% of the district attorney's office caseload is from police department cases.

A spokesperson for the FBI Atlanta field office said Monday that they were aware of "the incident with Fulton County IT and have been in contact with them."

Trump and numerous allies were indicted last year in Georgia on felony charges connected with efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump was hit with racketeering and conspiracy charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

Blayne Alexander reported from Atlanta, and Megan Lebowitz from Washington, D.C.