Gas stove debate reignites as Energy Department proposes new standards

The Energy Department on Wednesday put the gas stove debate on the front burner again by proposing new efficiency standards for consumer cooking appliances.

The proposal comes just weeks after a consumer safety official at another agency sparked backlash from Republicans, as well as some Democrats, after floating the possibility that new gas stoves could be banned.

The proposed Energy Department standards are focused on energy consumption and would require that both gas and electric stoves meet certain efficiency thresholds. The proposal also suggests new standards for gas and electric ovens.

The department said it had “tentatively concluded” that the proposed standards represented meaningful gains, and that they were "technologically feasible and economically justified, and would result in the significant conservation of energy.”

It also said the proposed changes would help reduce greenhouse gas emissions tied to the cooking appliances.

The standards would be a shift from existing rules, which prohibit constant burning pilot lights in gas stoves but do not put limits on energy consumption.

The proposal comes weeks after Richard Trumka Jr., a member of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, drew the ire of Republican lawmakers when he suggested during an interview with Bloomberg News that gas stoves, which he said pose a “hidden hazard” in American homes, could be banned. A spokesperson for the commission later clarified that there was no official proposal on the matter.

GOP lawmakers quickly seized on the remarks by Trumka, a Biden nominee, and argued that the Biden administration and government bureaucrats were coming for Americans’ stoves. In response to the uproar, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden does not support banning gas stoves.

The Energy Department said that the proposed conservation standards overall would save a "significant amount" of energy, likely resulting in estimated national savings that are "the equivalent of the electricity use of 19 million residential homes in one year."

If adopted, the standards would apply to products manufactured or imported to the United States three years after the publication of any new rules.