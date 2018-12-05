Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Dartunorro Clark

Former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday at age 94, will be remembered at a state funeral at Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday.

This will be the first funeral honoring a former president since Gerald Ford died in late 2006.

Bush's body has been lying in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol since Monday evening, where mourners flocked to pay their respects. His wife of 73 years, Barbara, passed away in April.

The flag-draped casket was being taken from the Capitol to National Cathedral Wednesday morning ahead of the service.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will attend the 11:00 a.m. service, which is closed to the public, as will former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton. Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, who canceled two European appearances this week, will also attend. Former President Jimmy Carter will also be present.

Prince Charles of England, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Jordan's King Abdullah II are some of the foreign dignitaries slated to attend.

About 3,000 people are expected to attend the service.

Britain's Prince Charles walks past Vice President Mike Pence at the Washington National Cathedral. Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Eulogies are expected to be delivered by the late president's son George W. Bush, also a former president; former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, who held the post while the elder Bush was president; former Sen. Alan Simpson, R-Wyo., who has known the Bush family since the 1960s; and historian Jon Meacham, who wrote a Bush biography.

After the funeral service, Air Force One — temporarily renamed "Special Air Mission 41" in honor of the 41st president — will return Bush's body to Texas for burial, where a second private funeral is scheduled to take place.

A motorcade will take Bush's body to Union Pacific Railroad Westfield Auto Facility, where a funeral train will transport the late president's remains to Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. He'll be laid to rest on the grounds of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, near his wife, Barbara, and their daughter Robin, who died of leukemia in 1953 at age 3.

The funeral has been precisely choreographed, with down-to-the-second military rituals for the World War II hero. As many as 4,000 military and Defense Department civilian personnel would be involved in some ceremonial, security or logistical capacity.

Bush, himself, gave the Military District of Washington a 211-page document detailing his funeral arrangements. He requested that a "missing man" formation flyover of fighter jets and that the presidential fanfare, "Hail to the Chief," not be performed at his burial.

After Bush was briefed in 2011 about his funeral plans and lying in state, the former president asked, "Do you think anyone will come?" Jim McGrath, who was Bush's spokesman, said on Twitter Tuesday.