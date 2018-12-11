Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Dartunorro Clark

Georgia Gov.-elect Brian Kemp struck a conciliatory tone on Tuesday in his first major speech since defeating Democrat Stacey Abrams in the state's contentious and racially charged gubernatorial election, saying "it's time to put politics behind us."

"It's time to shed the labels and work together as Georgians. It's time to stand up for our communities, our families and our Georgia values," said Kemp, who also previously served as Georgia secretary of state.

Kemp was speaking to a group of state lawmakers at the the Biennial Institute for Georgia Legislators at the University of Georgia in Athens. He laid out his agenda for when he is sworn in as the state's governor next month, including bolstering small businesses, lowering unemployment, pumping resources into the state's rural areas and creating a task force to address drug trafficking and gangs in the state.

"Georgia is a distribution hub for drug cartels," Kemp said. "They are trafficking meth, illegal drugs, and fear."

Kemp did not address improving election system issues after he accused by his opponent of overseeing a "rotten and rigged system" during the campaign.

Abrams, who was running to become the nation's first black female governor, claimed Kemp "was deliberate and intentional in his actions" of voter suppression while overseeing the state's election system in her speech ending her candidacy last month.

"Democracy failed in Georgia," Abrams said of the contest, which was marred by allegations of voter roll purging and suppression largely affecting African Americans. "This time, the mistakes clearly altered the outcome."

Kemp's speech to lawmakers was boycotted by some Democratic lawmakers. Democratic State Rep. Sandra Scott stayed away and urged other members to do the same, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Democratic State Rep. Renitta Shannon told Atlanta's NPR affiliate that Kemp ran "a campaign of hate against half of Georgia, targeting voters of color" and did not attend the address.