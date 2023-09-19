Rudy Giuliani sued by his former lawyers claiming he owes $1.4 million in unpaid legal fees

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani was sued Monday by his onetime lawyers in a lawsuit that says he owes $1.36 million in unpaid legal fees.

Robert Costello, a partner at the law firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron, sued Giuliani in New York Supreme Court. He and his law firm are seeking payment of legal services that Giuliani has received since 2019.

According to the lawsuit, Costello’s firm began providing Giuliani legal services around November 2019, which continued through July of this year. The lawsuit said legal services provided by the firm included early representation in what became the election interference cases in Georgia and Washington, D.C.

The law firm alleges that it billed Giuliani directly for fees and expenses totaling more than $1.5 million, and that Giuliani only paid $214,000.

A spokesperson for Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

NBC News reported this month that former President Donald Trump hosted a fundraiser at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to help a legal defense fund for Giuliani, who is among Trump's 18 co-defendants indicted in Georgia for alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state. Giuliani was also found liable for defaming two election workers in boosting Trump’s stolen election claims.

All 19 defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.