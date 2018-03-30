Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

GoFundMe page for fired FBI No. 2 McCabe legal defense fund nears $500K

The campaign blew past its goal of $100,000 with over 10,000 donations.

by Adam Edelman /
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe listens on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 11, 2017, while testifying before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on major threats facing the U.S.Jacquelyn Martin / AP file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Supporters of Andrew McCabe, the former FBI deputy director who was fired earlier this month just days shy of his planned retirement, have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for his legal defense and have raised nearly $500,000 in just its first day.

The campaign — titled the "Andrew McCabe Legal Defense Fund" — was created Thursday by a group called "Friends of Andrew McCabe," which had originally set a goal of raising $150,000, but quickly blew through that and set a new goal of $250,000.

As of Friday afternoon, the campaign had raised $453,312 from what is says are 10,692 donations in just one day. That amount is equivalent to more than $42 donated per person.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe, who took the reins of the agency during the turbulent days after the abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey, just two days before he was to retire and become eligible for full pension benefits.

Sessions said at the time that he'd accepted an internal recommendation from the FBI that McCabe, a 21-year agency veteran, be terminated.

McCabe's supporters have expressed concern that could face criminal prosecution if the Justice Department report from the inspector general refers his case.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

McCabe firing could lead to a test of America's political system

10:12

"Andrew McCabe’s FBI career was long, distinguished, and unblemished," the GoFundMe page's creators wrote on the site. "He embraced the most daunting, difficult, and important challenges that the FBI and the country could assign to him over the past 21 years...His reward for that has been a termination that was completely unjustified, amidst repeated ad hominem attacks by the President of the United States."

Though McCabe — who has been repeatedly attacked by President Donald Trump — stepped down as deputy director in late January, he remained on the federal payroll, and had planned to retire on Sunday March 18. His firing places his federal pension in jeopardy.

The FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility proposed the termination, based on the findings of the Justice Department's inspector general. As part of the inquiry, McCabe was questioned about conversations FBI officials had with a reporter in October 2016 regarding the FBI's investigation of the Clinton Foundation. The inspector general's report concluded that McCabe was not completely candid in answering questions about those conversations, according to officials familiar with the report.

In statement released after the firing was announced, McCabe said: "This attack on my credibility is one part of a larger effort not just to slander me personally, but to taint the FBI, law enforcement, and intelligence professionals more generally. It is part of this administration's ongoing war on the FBI and the efforts of the Special Counsel investigation, which continue to this day. Their persistence in this campaign only highlights the importance of the special counsel's work."

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

Very unlikely
Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.