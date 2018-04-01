GoFundMe page for fired FBI No. 2 McCabe legal defense fund nears $500K

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Supporters of Andrew McCabe, the former FBI deputy director who was fired earlier this month just days shy of his planned retirement, have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for his legal defense and have raised nearly $500,000 in just its first day.

The campaign — titled the "Andrew McCabe Legal Defense Fund" — was created Thursday by a group called "Friends of Andrew McCabe," which had originally set a goal of raising $150,000, but quickly blew through that and set a new goal of $250,000.

As of Friday afternoon, the campaign had raised $453,312 from what is says are 10,692 donations in just one day. That amount is equivalent to more than $42 donated per person.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe, who took the reins of the agency during the turbulent days after the abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey, just two days before he was to retire and become eligible for full pension benefits.

Sessions said at the time that he'd accepted an internal recommendation from the FBI that McCabe, a 21-year agency veteran, be terminated.

McCabe's supporters have expressed concern that could face criminal prosecution if the Justice Department report from the inspector general refers his case.