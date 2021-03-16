IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

GOP bill mandates prisoners' stimulus money go to restitution

One of the bill's sponsors called it “a commonsense proposal.”
President Biden Delivers Remarks On American Rescue Plan
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on the implementation of the American Rescue Plan in the State Dining Room of the White House, on Monday, March 15, 2021.Bloomberg via Getty Images
By The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Republican lawmakers introduced a bill Monday that would require Wisconsin prisoners to spend their Covid-19 stimulus dollars on restitution.

President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package last week that includes $1,400 checks for Americans at qualifying income levels. Democrats rejected a Republican amendment to the package that would have prohibited prisoners from receiving checks.

Under Wisconsin state Sen. Julian Bradley and Rep. Joe Sanfelippo’s bill, any federal Covid recovery money sent to someone incarcerated in the state would have to go toward any restitution the prisoner owes.

Bradley called the bill “a commonsense proposal” in an email to The Associated Press.

“President Biden’s irresponsible stimulus package sends stimulus checks to imprisoned murderers, rapists, and child molesters,” he said. “So, Rep. Sanfelippo and I are taking action to ensure the victims of these heinous crimes are paid restitution before criminals sitting in prison can profit.”

No one from Sanfelippo’s office responded to message. A spokeswoman for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had no immediate comment.

A federal judge in September ruled that incarcerated people were eligible to receive stimulus checks from the federal Cares Act.

The Associated Press