Former President Barack Obama criticized Republican health care proposals as costly, impractical attempts to undo "hard-won progress" that would cause "real human suffering" on Wednesday, defending Obamacare even as GOP lawmakers make a final push to kill it.

“So when I see people trying to undo that hard-won progress for the 50th or 60th time, with bills that would raise costs or reduce coverage or roll back protections for older Americans or people with pre-existing conditions, the expecting mom or the child with autism or asthma for whom coverage would once again be almost unattainable, it is aggravating,” Obama said at an event hosted by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in New York City.

“And all of this being done without any demonstrable economic or actuarial or plain common-sense rationale, it frustrates. And it’s certainly frustrating to have to mobilize every couple of months to keep our leaders from inflicting real human suffering on our constituents,” the former president continued.

Congressional Republicans are making another attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Obama’s landmark legislation, after narrowly failing to do so in August. However, Republicans have yet to rally around the latest plan pushed by GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy.