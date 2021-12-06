GOP Rep. Devin Nunes to leave Congress to lead new Trump media company

WASHINGTON — Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., one of former President Donald Trump's most loyal defenders, is leaving Congress to become chief executive officer of the Trump Media and Technology Group.

"Congressman Devin Nunes is a fighter and a leader. He will make an excellent CEO of TMTG," Trump said Monday in a statement released by the company. "Devin understands that we must stop the liberal media and Big Tech from destroying the freedoms that make America great. America is ready for TRUTH Social and the end to censorship and political discrimination.”

The San Joaquin Valley Sun previously reported that Nunes was retiring.

Nunes, first elected in 2002 to a district in California's Central Valley, served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee for four years until Democrats took control of the House following the 2018 midterm elections. From that post, he became a staunch defender of Trump against allegations that the former president conspired with Russia to win the Oval Office.

Nunes' political fortunes recently came into doubt after the state's independent redistricting commission released draft maps last month that would have jeopardized his re-election chances.