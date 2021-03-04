GOP Sen. Johnson delays Covid relief bill by forcing all 628 pages be read out loud

A Republican senator on Thursday severely delayed the passage of a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package by forcing the entire 628-page bill to be read out loud.
In protest of the bill, which had been expected to pass after a marathon round of votes overnight Thursday, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., objected to waiving the reading of the legislation.
Two Senate clerks — John Merlino and Mary Anne Clarkson — and some other members of the secretary of the senate’s office are taking shifts reading the bill. The effort, which began at around 3:30 p.m., could last over 15 hours before lawmakers actually begin debating the provisions in the legislation.
Any member can object to waiving the reading of the bill, a procedural move that is typically skipped. Johnson said in a tweet on Thursday because of its large price tag “we should know what’s in the bill."
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Johnson's stunt would "accomplish little more than a few sore throats for the Senate clerks who work very hard day in, day out to help the Senate function."
The Democratic-controlled Senate voted Thursday afternoon to begin debate on President Joe Biden's relief package in a party-line vote. The bill does not need any Republican support to pass because Democrats are using a special budget process to bypass the filibuster. However, Republicans are expected to raise objections to the bill anyway.
Before a final vote can be taken, there will be a period of lawmakers introducing unlimited amendments, known as a vote-a-rama.
The House passed a version of the Covid-19 relief bill in February. Once the Senate bill is approved, the House will need to vote on it again before it can be sent to the president.