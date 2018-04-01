Johnson specifically cited Russia’s involvement in Iran and Syria, invasion of Crimea and threats to eastern Europe, and the need to enforce sanctions on North Korea as points of tension between the two countries.

“We need to work with Russia,” he added. “They have 7,000 nuclear weapons. So I understand the president's desire to try and improve relations with Russia. But you have to look at the reality of the situation and react accordingly, as well.”

Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said Friday on “Today” that he can’t remember a period of worse relations between the two countries.

The United States announced a decision earlier this week to expel 60 diplomats from Russia and close the Russian consulate in Seattle following the poisoning of a former Russian spy in the U.K. Russia responded by announcing the move to expel 60 U.S. diplomats and close the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg.

Johnson added that he has “no idea” whether the way President Donald Trump talks about Putin is influenced by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian attempts to meddle in the 2016 election.

But he did say that he “absolutely” believes Mueller’s investigation has hampered the ability of concurrent investigations in Congress to get information.

“I would've much rather had the Senate and House Intelligence Committees complete their report,” he said. “Because I know what happens. When you have a criminal investigation, it's that much more difficult for Congress to get the information, to allow the American public to understand what's happening.”

Johnson said he felt Mueller was appointed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to lead the probe “too soon.”

“I would've rather had the process play out,” he said. “Because I think public disclosure, the public's right to know, trumps everything else.”