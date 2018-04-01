Subscribe to Breaking News emails

GOP Sen. Johnson: U.S. needs the 'resolve' to take on Russia

The Wisconsin Republican says Russia is an 'unfriendly adversary' whose aggression is a threat to world peace.

by Kailani Koenig /
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Budget Committee oversight hearing with Congressional Budget Office Director Keith Hall on Capitol Hill on Jan. 24, 2018 in Washington.Jacquelyn Martin / AP

WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said Sunday that the U.S. and Western allies must stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the face of “aggression” and “provocations” from Moscow.

“We have to have the resolve, I mean, we have to,” the Wisconsin lawmaker and chairman of the Senate's Homeland Security Committee said in an exclusive interview on "Meet The Press.”

“I wish Russia were no more than a friendly rival,” Johnson said. “But unfortunately, they're an unfriendly adversary. And it's been their aggression, their provocations, that have really resulted in a relationship that is not healthy for the world, for world peace.”

Full Johnson Interview: Russia is an 'unfriendly adversary'

Johnson specifically cited Russia’s involvement in Iran and Syria, invasion of Crimea and threats to eastern Europe, and the need to enforce sanctions on North Korea as points of tension between the two countries.

“We need to work with Russia,” he added. “They have 7,000 nuclear weapons. So I understand the president's desire to try and improve relations with Russia. But you have to look at the reality of the situation and react accordingly, as well.”

Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said Friday on “Today” that he can’t remember a period of worse relations between the two countries.

The United States announced a decision earlier this week to expel 60 diplomats from Russia and close the Russian consulate in Seattle following the poisoning of a former Russian spy in the U.K. Russia responded by announcing the move to expel 60 U.S. diplomats and close the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg.

Johnson added that he has “no idea” whether the way President Donald Trump talks about Putin is influenced by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian attempts to meddle in the 2016 election.

But he did say that he “absolutely” believes Mueller’s investigation has hampered the ability of concurrent investigations in Congress to get information.

“I would've much rather had the Senate and House Intelligence Committees complete their report,” he said. “Because I know what happens. When you have a criminal investigation, it's that much more difficult for Congress to get the information, to allow the American public to understand what's happening.”

Johnson said he felt Mueller was appointed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to lead the probe “too soon.”

“I would've rather had the process play out,” he said. “Because I think public disclosure, the public's right to know, trumps everything else.”

