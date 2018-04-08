GOP Sen. Rounds: Pruitt criticism 'nitpicking'

Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. Mike Rounds on Sunday defended embattled Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt, saying much of the scrutiny seems to be "nitpicking."
“I don’t know how much of it is overblown and how much of it is accurate, to be honest,” Rounds said on NBC’s “Meet The Press.” “I’m not going to call it fake news. I’ll say in some cases we’ll overblow something, but in this particular case Mr. Pruitt has been doing a good job as the secretary of the EPA. He is moving forward exactly as this president said he would.”
Breaking News Emails
A flurry of recent stories have raised questions about some of Pruitt’s spending at the EPA and elsewhere, including pay raises to top aides without approval, a condo lease tied to a lobbyist for $50 a night, repeated first class and chartered air travel, and a report that the EPA spent millions on a 20-member full-time security detail three times the size of his predecessor’s, and more.
The South Dakota senator attributed recent reporting on Pruitt’s actions to “nitpicking.”
“Oh, he has too big of a security detail? Is that suddenly the reason why you fire someone?” the senator asked. “We’ll nitpick little things – ‘he has too many people on his security detail’ – but what about how he’s taking care of the taxpayers’ dollars with the EPA, and what about the regulations that he said he’s going to clean up on that he is?”
Rounds said he believes the “reason why all of the emphasis is on Mr. Pruitt right now is because he’s executing these policies” on environmental regulation promised by the Trump administration.
Trump also defended Pruitt in a tweet on Saturday, saying the secretary has “received death threats because of his bold actions at EPA. Record clean Air & Water while saving USA Billions of Dollars. Rent was about market rate, travel expenses OK. Scott is doing a great job!”