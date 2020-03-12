Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is married.
"Got married!" the lawmaker announced on social media Wednesday evening. Jeremy Slevin, a spokesman for Omar, confirmed that she wed Tim Mynett, a Washington political consultant.
"From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed. Alhamdulillah," Omar posted on Instagram, along with a heart emoji.
"Alhamdulillah" is an Arabic expression used to praise God.
In August, Beth Mynett filed for divorce from Tim Mynett, whom she accused of having had an affair with Omar, according to court documents.
Beth Mynett alleged in the documents that Tim Mynett had earlier confessed his "devastating and shocking declaration of love" for Omar, which led to the split.
Tim Mynett's company, the political consulting firm E Street Group, has worked with Omar's campaign.
Slevin had no further comment Wednesday night. The pair were "married Islamically and legally," he said in an email.
Omar in November officially divorced Ahmed Hirsi in Minnesota, The Associated Press reported at the time. They were married in January 2018 but were longtime partners.
Omar, one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, won her seat in November 2018.