Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, has called the state Legislature into special session on Monday to take up law enforcement reform measures following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha.

But GOP lawmakers, who oppose the reform, are not expected to be present as the Republican-controlled body returns for the first time since April. Debates and votes are not expected. The situation is akin to when Evers called back the Legislature last fall to address state gun laws.

The Blake shooting, which was filmed, has led to unrest and protest in the streets of Kenosha, where earlier last week a pro-police teenager, Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, is alleged to have shot and killed two protesters and injured one more.

Evers has pushed lawmakers to take up bills on police use of force standards and ending no-knock warrants. State Republicans have said they'll take more time to craft their own proposals, some of which include enacting stricter penalties for committing acts of violence against police and penalizing local governments that decide to shift a portion of law enforcement funding into other services — commonly referred to a "defunding" police.

Wisconsin law does not require lawmakers debate or vote on legislation during a special session.

The special session comes after players on the Milwaukee Bucks called on the state legislature to tackle police reform following their walkout of an NBA playoff game last week to protest the Blake shooting, which the Wisconsin Department of Justice is probing.

The session is set to begin one day before President Donald Trump is slated to visit Kenosha.

Evers and the city's mayor called on Trump to not visit the city, with Evers writing to the president that he is "concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together."

Tweeting Monday morning, Trump wrote: "If I didn't INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now."

"Also, there would have been great death and injury," Trump wrote. "I want to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard. I will see you on Tuesday!"

Evers had activated the National Guard early last week at the request of local officials and days later increased their presence and accepted an the president's offer of federal law enforcement support.