By Jonathan Allen

MIAMI, Fla. — The deadline for Florida's 67 counties to finish hand recounts of the tight-as-a-tick U.S. Senate race passed Sunday at noon, with little likelihood that Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., could close a deficit of nearly 13,000 votes to Republican Rick Scott.

Though many counties had still not updated their public vote counts as of early afternoon Sunday — and the state had not yet updated its website — early reports suggested the changes in vote totals from a machine recount earlier in the week would not alter the final outcome of the race.

That means Scott, the state's two-term governor, appears poised to take the seat from Nelson, who has held it since 2000, in January.

Democrats had hoped that Broward County, where there were roughly 30,000 ballots on which machines either picked up multiple votes on the same ballot for the Senate race or no vote at all in that contest — known as "overvotes" and "undervotes."

They thought it was possible that the machines had erred and simply not read valid votes for the Senate race correctly.

But Broward County updated its website shortly before noon Sunday with new numbers showing that voters had simply not picked a candidate in the race — perhaps due to the design of the ballot.

After the hand recount, Nelson had picked up 495 votes in Broward compared to the totals originally submitted to the secretary of state, and Scott had added 142 votes.

In the days after the Nov. 6 election, Democrats mounted a wide-ranging legal challenge to Florida election laws and the actions of state officials in what they said was an effort to ensure that every vote was counted.

But after nearly two weeks of court rulings, a machine recount and a hand recount, they appeared to have no recourse left.