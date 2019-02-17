Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 17, 2019, 2:03 AM GMT / Updated Feb. 17, 2019, 1:33 PM GMT By Dennis Romero

Former State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Saturday she's withdrawing from consideration for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

In a statement issued by the department, the former Fox News "Fox & Friends" anchor said the searing spotlight had been difficult.

Spokesperson Heather Nauert, from left, speaks as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a dialogue with reporters in his plane while flying from Panama to Mexico on October 18, 2018. Brendan Smialowski / Pool via Reuters file

"The past two months have been grueling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration," she said. "Serving in the Administration for the past two years has been one of the highest honors of my life."

The State Department said in the same statement that President Trump would make an announcement regarding his next choice for U.N. envoy "soon."

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said, "Her personal decision today to withdraw her name from consideration to become the nominee for United States Ambassador to the United Nations is a decision for which I have great respect.

"I wish Heather nothing but the best in all of her future endeavors and know that she will continue to be a great representative of this nation in whatever role she finds herself," he said.

Trump chose Nauert for the position roughly two months after the surprising resignation of U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley Oct. 9.