Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 12, 2019, 7:05 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 12, 2019, 8:34 PM GMT By Dartunorro Clark

Hillary Clinton accused Republicans and President Donald Trump on Tuesday of cribbing her 2016 presidential campaign slogan "Stronger Together."

"Now copy my plan on health care, a fairer tax system, and voting rights," Clinton tweeted.

Her retort was in response to an image of Trump along with the words "we're only getting stronger together" tweeted from the Republican National Committee's Twitter account Monday. Trump also used the phrase at his campaign rally in El Paso, Texas, later that night.

The RNC then shot back at Clinton on Tuesday: "How about this: We'll give you your slogan back if you run again."