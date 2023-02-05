House Intel chair Mike Turner criticizes Biden for lacking urgency in handling of Chinese spy balloon

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, on Sunday criticized the Biden administration over its timing in taking down the Chinese surveillance balloon off the Carolina coast.

“The president taking it down over the Atlantic is sort of like tackling the quarterback after the game is over,” Turner said in an interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.” “This should never have been allowed to enter the United States and it never should have been allowed to complete its mission.”

After the balloon was taken down Saturday, President Joe Biden told reporters that he made the order to the Pentagon after he was briefed Wednesday. The president said the Pentagon decided to take down the balloon "when it got over water" in order to avoid "doing damage to anyone on the ground."

An airplane flies below a large balloon as it drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area on Feb. 4, 2023. Brian Branch via AP

Turner accused the Biden administration of lacking a sense of “urgency” when it comes to threats China poses to national security.

“Allowing China to do a similar act before and clearly in this one not seeing the urgency of what was unfolding,” Turner said, adding that there was no attempt to notify Congress or the so-called “Gang of Eight,” a bipartisan group of leaders who are given classified briefings.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., a member of the Senate foreign relations committee, later pushed back on Turner in an interview on “Meet the Press."

“This is an administration that’s been reaching out across the aisle to counter China aggression and espionage but also keep them at the table,” Booker said.