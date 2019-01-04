Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Dareh Gregorian

She's having a dance-off — with herself.

Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., posted a video of herself dancing in the halls of Congress on Friday, a day after an attempt to embarrass her with an old video of her dancing in college backfired.

"I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous. Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too!" she tweeted, along with an 11-second video of her getting down to the Edwin Starr classic "War" outside of her Capitol Hill office.

An old video of Ocasio-Cortez breaking out some "Breakfast Club"-type dance moves emerged on social media on Thursday, the day she was to be sworn in, and quickly went viral.

"Here is America's favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is," Twitter user AnonymousQ1776 wrote, calling it "High School video of 'Sandy' Ocasio-Cortez."

But the video was made while the representative from the Boogie Down Bronx was attending college — she's wearing a Boston University shirt, and appears to be on the B.U. campus.

And instead of inspiring outrage, her moves got praise from the right and the left — and from the stars of the beloved 1980s movie she was riffing on.

"I love this," tweeted Ally Sheedy.

"That's it, Alexandria you're in the club!" wrote Molly Ringwald.

The mocking appears to have led AnonymousQ1776 to delete his or her account.

An apparent Ocasio-Cortez fan, meanwhile, used the old video to launch a new Twitter account — setting the video to dozens of different songs, including Toto's "Africa."