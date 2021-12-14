House tees up vote on bill targeting China over Uyghur treatment after bipartisan deal

WASHINGTON — The House is poised to vote Tuesday on a bill that would punish China for its treatment of the country's Uyghur population, following a bicameral agreement on the legislation.

"We are pleased now to be passing a House-Senate compromise bill that meets the urgency and gravity of this challenge," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in a statement. "The House will pass this legislation today and send it to the Senate for swift action and then to [the] President’s desk for his signature."

In a 428-1 vote last week the House passed a version of the bill authored by Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass. The Senate unanimously passed a related measure, sponsored by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in July.

McGovern's bill would ban imports produced by ethnic Muslims in internment camps in northwest China, while Rubio's would clamp down on goods manufactured under forced labor conditions in Xinjiang.

Tuesday's planned House vote is on the compromise measure.

Earlier on Tuesday, McGovern announced the deal with Rubio.

"Happy to report that Senator Rubio & I just reached an agreement on final text of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act," McGovern said in a tweet. "We will be moving our bill through both chambers & to President Biden's desk as quickly as possible."

The move follows a White House announcement of a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics in February, citing China’s "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses."

The United States in January labeled China’s treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang as genocide, and lawmakers have been pushing a ban on imports of products made with forced labor from Uyghurs. China has dismissed the genocide charge, calling it a slanderous assertion about conditions in Xinjiang.