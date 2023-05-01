Hunter Biden appears in Arkansas court for hearing in paternity case

BATESVILLE, Arkansas — Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, appeared in an Arkansas court Monday for a hearing over a paternity case.

An Arkansas woman, who is the mother of one of Hunter Biden’s children, alleged that he has ignored court orders requiring him to turn over records on his finances. She asked an Arkansas judge to hold him in contempt and send him to jail.

The woman, Lunden Roberts, accused Hunter Biden of failing to provide discovery in the case, saying that he is “playing games with this court.”

“That the defendant’s actions are a willful and flagrant violation of this court’s previous order entered on the defendant’s motion,” Roberts’ lawyer, Jennifer Lancaster, wrote in a filing last month. “This court should incarcerate the defendant in the Cleburne County Detention Center until he complies with this court’s orders and answers discovery. In the alternative, this court should sanction the defendant as appropriate and just.”

Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer ruled last week that all parties in the case must appear for a contempt hearing on May 1 to address the allegations against Hunter Biden.

Roberts said in a previous court filing that a DNA test “established with scientific certainty” that Hunter Biden is the father of her child. He had previously denied that he had fathered the 4-year-old child but agreed to take a paternity test. He agreed in 2020 to pay monthly child support, but the case remains ongoing.

The court appearance case comes as the president’s son has become a target of Republicans over his financial dealings. Hunter Biden’s legal team met with prosecutors at the Justice Department last week to discuss potential charges against him in a tax criminal investigation.

NBC News has reported that federal prosecutors are considering charging the younger Biden with two misdemeanor counts of failure to file taxes, a felony count of tax evasion related to a business expense for a year of taxes and a potential felony gun charge related to a firearms purchase.

Al Henkel reported from Batesville, Arkansas and Summer Concepcion reported from New York.