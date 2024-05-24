Hunter Biden to attend pre-trial hearing in Delaware for gun charges case

Hunter Biden will attend a status hearing Friday in advance of the trial he faces next month on gun charges, a law enforcement official told NBC News.

The hearing, scheduled for noon, comes ahead of the trial's expected June 3 start date. Earlier this week, a federal appeals court denied Hunter Biden's request to postpone the trial.

At the hearing, Hunter Biden's lawyers and prosecutors will have the opportunity to discuss what evidence they plan to introduce during the trial as well as the witnesses they plan to call for testimony. There will also be an opportunity to discuss the jury selection process and jury instructions and to argue any outstanding motions ahead of trial. The hearing is expected to last around 90 minutes.

Judge Maryellen Noreika still has to rule on outstanding motions from both sides. The government, for example, wants to admit portions of Hunter Biden’s book “Beautiful Things,” and dozens of Biden’s messages over text and WhatsApp to apparent drug dealers, family members and friends. Prosecutors also want to exclude claims made by Hunter Biden's defense team that this is a “vindictive and selective prosecution,” or that the prosecution is “somehow due to or part of a Russian malign election influence campaign.”

On the other hand, Biden's attorneys want to exclude any references to his pending tax case in California or his child support proceedings in Arkansas. They want to exclude any reference to Biden’s discharge from the Navy and any statements Biden made at the July 26, 2023 hearing in which the original plea deal collapsed. And they also want to exclude “any reference to his alleged 'extravagant lifestyle.'”

The president’s son, 54, was indicted last September on three counts tied to possession of a gun while using narcotics. He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have accused Biden of not accurately filling out a form in which he indicated he wasn’t using illegal drugs when he purchased a Colt Cobra revolver in October 2018. Prosecutors also alleged that he possessed a firearm while using a narcotic.

Hunter Biden also faces tax charges in California and on Wednesday, a federal judge granted the president's son's request to delay the trial from the original date of June 20 until Sept. 5. He has pleaded not guilty in that case too.

David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware and a Trump appointee, led the investigations into Hunter Biden. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Weiss as special counsel in August 2023.