Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges

Federal prosecutors have indicted Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, on gun charges, court documents show.

Biden was indicted in Delaware federal court on three counts tied to the possession of a gun while using narcotics.

Two counts are tied to Biden allegedly filing a form claiming that he was not using illegal drugs at the time he purchased a Colt Cobra revolver in October 2018. The third count alleges that he possessed a firearm while using a narcotic.

The historic indictment against the son of a sitting president comes after a plea deal that might have ended a years-long probe into Hunter Biden fell apart and just as House Republicans have launched an impeachment inquiry in an effort to seek bank records and other documents from the president and his son.

The case is being overseen by special counsel David Weiss, who also headed the investigation. Weiss is a Trump appointee who was kept on as U.S. attorney for Delaware because of the sensitive and unique nature of the investigation into a president's son by the Justice Department, a part of the executive branch headed by the president. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Weiss special counsel in August, as negotiations over the tax and gun charges collapsed.

Weiss’s investigation was opened in 2018, the year before Joe Biden announced his candidacy for president, according to a source familiar with the inquiry, and focused on the younger Biden’s finances.

The two sides reached a plea agreement in July which called for Hunter Biden to plead guilty in Delaware federal court to two misdemeanor counts of failing to pay his taxes in return for prosecutors recommending a sentence of probation. A separate felony gun charge for illegally owning a Colt Cobra .38 Special handgun would have been dropped in two years if Biden honored the terms of what’s known as a diversion agreement.

The agreement started to fall apart at the court appearance where it was expected to be finalized after the judge presiding over the case raised questions about some details. “The agreements are not straightforward and they contain some atypical provisions,” U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika noted, including one that could theoretically protect Biden from other tax-related crimes in the same time period.

Prosecutors said the provision in the diversion agreement would not protect him from different charges, while attorneys for Hunter Biden said it would. Noreika, a Trump-appointed judge, asked both sides for more information, and the agreement — which Republicans were already blasting as a “sweetheart deal” — subsequently fell apart.

In subsequent court filings, Weiss’s office noted that without the plea agreement in place, there were venue issues and the case would most likely have to go to trial in California or Washington, D.C. Prosecutors also suggested that they might bring different charges in the new case.

Hunter Biden attorney Abbe Lowell, meanwhile, argued the diversion agreement is still in effect because it had already been signed by his client and prosecutors and said it “prevents any additional charges from being filed against Mr. Biden.”

“We expect a fair resolution of the sprawling, 5-year investigation into Mr. Biden that was based on the evidence and the law, not outside political pressure, and we’ll do what is necessary on behalf of Mr. Biden to achieve that,” he said last week.

Prosecutors dispute that the agreement is in effect, arguing it lacks a necessary signature from the probation department.

Attachments to the plea agreement and the diversion agreement that were filed in court blamed Biden’s conduct in the tax and gun cases on his drug and alcohol addiction. The documents say that he got sober in May of 2019, and with the help of a third-party paid off about $2 million in back taxes and penalties by October of 2021.

The White House has been largely silent on the investigation, but the president defended his son in an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle on May 5.

“First of all, my son has done nothing wrong,” the president said. “I trust him. I have faith in him.”

Asked by Ruhle how charges against his son would impact his presidency, Biden said, “It impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him.”

Hunter Biden told CBS News in a 2021 interview that he was “cooperating completely” with the federal probe. “And I’m absolutely certain, 100 percent certain,” he said, “that at the end of the investigation, I will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”