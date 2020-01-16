'I think you called me a liar on national TV,' Warren told Sanders after debate

The exchange came after Sanders denied telling Warren a woman couldn't win the presidency, according to audio aired by CNN.

Warren to Sanders: 'I think you called me a liar'

Jan. 16, 202000:45

By Phil Helsel

Sen. Elizabeth Warren told fellow presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders after the recent Democratic debate, "I think you called me a liar on national TV," according to audio broadcast by CNN Wednesday night.

The moment occurred following reports that Sanders had previously told Warren he didn't think a woman could win a presidential election. Warren, D-Mass., said it happened, and Sanders, I-Vermont, denied making the remark, including on the debate stage.

Warren told Sanders, "I think you called me a liar on national TV," and Sanders responded, "What?" according to the audio played by CNN, and Warren repeated that he’d called her a liar.

"Let's not do it right now," Sanders replied. "You want to have that discussion, we'll have that discussion," according to the audio.

Warren says, "Anytime," and Sanders says, "You called me a liar. You told me — all right, let's not do it now."

Warren: 'I disagreed' when Sanders said a woman could not win presidential election

Jan. 15, 202002:03

During the debate, Sanders denied telling Warren at a private meeting in 2018 that a woman couldn’t win.

"Anybody knows me knows that it's incomprehensible that I would think that a woman could not be president of the United States," Sanders said.

Sanders was asked: "You're saying that you never told Sen. Warren that a woman could not win the election?" and Sanders replied: "That is correct."

Warren was then asked, "What did you think when Sen. Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?"

"I disagreed," Warren replied, then said, "Bernie is my friend, and I am not here to try to fight with Bernie."

"But look, this question about whether or not a woman can be president has been raised and it's time for us to attack it head-on," she said.

The moment was one of the more talked-about exchanges from Tuesday night’s debate, which was co-hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register.

Phil Helsel

