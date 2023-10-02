Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker calls on Biden to step up action on the migrant crisis

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday fired off a letter to President Joe Biden about an “untenable” migrant crisis here, calling for an overhaul to the system and blasting the White House for a “lack of intervention and coordination at the border.”
The Democratic governor said the state’s resources were beyond strained after Texas officials bused more than 15,000 migrants were bused to Illinois in the past year.
“Unfortunately, the welcome and aid Illinois has been providing to these asylum seekers has not been matched with support by the federal government,” Pritzker wrote. “Most critically, the federal government’s lack of intervention and coordination at the border has created an untenable situation for Illinois.”
The White House did not immediately respond for comment.
Fueling the letter is what Pritzker described a “humanitarian crisis” in which there is a strain on adequate housing for people who are taking refuge in police stations and even on sidewalks, as well as medical help and other social services, according to the governor.
Pritzker recommended that the White House designate one person who works closely with the Oval Office to be the point-person on the migrant issue, saying that there is too much red tape for states to work with on the federal level.
But Pritzker went further, asking that the federal government intervene by helping manage where migrants end up.
“Allowing just one state to lay the burden upon a certain few states run by Democrats is untenable,” Pritzker wrote. “We are a nation that has welcomed immigrants and refugees since our founding, and we have done so in a bipartisan manner. It cannot be that just a few cities and states should now bear the cost of this effort alone.”
Pritzker's requests for help come after New York City Mayor Eric Adams sounded the alarm on the same issue in his system, saying migrants were overwhelming city resources. Last month, Adams escalated his remarks about the situation in his city, where 110,000 migrants have arrived in the last year, saying the crisis "will destroy New York City."
Following pressure from Adams and others, Biden recently granted temporary legal status to Venezuelans who lived in the United States since July. That meant that hundreds of thousands of migrants were granted the right to obtain work and live in the United States without fear of deportation.