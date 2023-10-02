Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker calls on Biden to step up action on the migrant crisis

The White House did not immediately respond for comment.

Fueling the letter is what Pritzker described a “humanitarian crisis” in which there is a strain on adequate housing for people who are taking refuge in police stations and even on sidewalks, as well as medical help and other social services, according to the governor.

Pritzker recommended that the White House designate one person who works closely with the Oval Office to be the point-person on the migrant issue, saying that there is too much red tape for states to work with on the federal level.

But Pritzker went further, asking that the federal government intervene by helping manage where migrants end up.

“Allowing just one state to lay the burden upon a certain few states run by Democrats is untenable,” Pritzker wrote. “We are a nation that has welcomed immigrants and refugees since our founding, and we have done so in a bipartisan manner. It cannot be that just a few cities and states should now bear the cost of this effort alone.”

Pritzker's requests for help come after New York City Mayor Eric Adams sounded the alarm on the same issue in his system, saying migrants were overwhelming city resources. Last month, Adams escalated his remarks about the situation in his city, where 110,000 migrants have arrived in the last year, saying the crisis "will destroy New York City."

Following pressure from Adams and others, Biden recently granted temporary legal status to Venezuelans who lived in the United States since July. That meant that hundreds of thousands of migrants were granted the right to obtain work and live in the United States without fear of deportation.