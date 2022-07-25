Illinois Gov. Pritzker aims to oust state Democratic Party chair in test of political muscle

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is making a play to change the leadership of the Illinois Democratic Party in a move that’s rankling some colleagues and putting him at odds with another powerful Democrat — Sen. Dick Durbin.

The tug of war is poised to reveal whether Pritzker, who is seeking a second term as governor this fall, has the muscle to influence internal party politics while building a national profile amid speculation over any 2024 ambitions.

Rep. Robin Kelly, the first African American and first woman to chair the state Democratic Party, is running to renew her post to serve a full four-year-term — and she’s doing it with Durbin’s backing.

But Pritzker and Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch are supporting another candidate, state Rep. Lisa Hernandez, citing Kelly’s fundraising constraints. Pritzker has opposed Kelly because her role as a federal office holder means she has to abide by different rules for fundraising — the bulk of the job as party chair.

Kelly’s dual position as party chair and federal office holder is rare but not unheard of; Rep. Nikema Williams in Georgia also holds both posts.

In an interview with NBC News on Monday, Kelly said it was “disappointing” the governor wasn’t offering her his support. Asked if Pritzker had reached out behind the scenes or warned he would back someone else, Kelly responded: “No, no and no.”

“I can’t explain why he is doing this,” Kelly said. “You have to ask him.”

A Pritzker campaign aide responded saying any suggestion that the governor’s support of another candidate is taking the Kelly camp by surprise is “disingenuous.”

“Lisa is the one running; it’s not the governor running against Robin,” the aide said. “This is not a personality conflict.”

Kelly’s camp retorted that it is fundraising in compliance with guidelines set forth by the Federal Election Commission, which said last year that Kelly can only raise funds for federal office candidates, and that any money for state candidates must be raised in a separate committee that’s not subject to her review.

The Pritzker-Kelly division comes to a head this week when members of the state’s central committee cast their votes for party chair. The panel’s 34 members — two from each of the 17 congressional districts — vote on Saturday.

It’s bad timing for a family fight to spill into the open, given that members of the Democratic National Committee are here this week to size up the city as a possible 2024 convention site. DNC Chair Jaime Harrison was in town Monday to headline a fundraiser for Illinois Democrats, hosted by longtime donor Fred Eychaner. Illinois is also under consideration for an earlier spot in the presidential primary calendar. (In 2020, the state’s primary was two weeks after Super Tuesday on March 3.)

The public schism is exposing fault lines within a state party that is also experiencing transformational change since Illinois’ longtime power player, Michael Madigan, had to step down last year amid a federal indictment. Madigan served as party chair for 23 years, overlapping with his 36 years as the iron-fisted House speaker. But Madigan also had a reputation for expertly leveraging his party position to pull the strings on everything from political foot soldiers to judicial nominations.

Madigan’s departure left a vast power vacuum that Pritzker began to fill with his decisive victory over former GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2018 and series of legislative wins — including on guns and abortions issues — since taking office.

Kelly was selected last year to finish out the remainder of Madigan’s term as state party chair, and she’s now seeking a full four-year term. Pritzker’s camp backed a different candidate last year.

Pritzker’s aides argue that the governor’s preference for Hernandez in this year’s race has nothing to do with disliking Kelly personally but is more about opposing a federal official holding the position. An aide to the Pritzker campaign expressed frustration over what they considered a slow pace of fundraising and complained the party has not acted aggressively enough to protect Democratic supermajorities.

The aide, though, said Pritzker admires Kelly as a congresswoman and would like her to stay on as chair emeritus at the party.

Kelly bristled at that suggestion.

“I was duly, fairly, legally elected as the chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois, and I’m running for re-election to do the same thing,” she said. “I won fair and square.”

Bill Houlihan, a longtime Durbin operative and a state central committeeman, said the state’s senior senator is making calls to members of the central committee advocating for Kelly.

In his role helping oversee party fundraising, Houlihan said Kelly is on par with what Madigan was bringing in before her.

He also challenged the Pritzker’s aide’s contention that the party had been too lax in preparing for the fall.

“We’ve got five field coordinators. We’ve got staff that are running voter registration and voter protection. We got folks that are helping us do social media. We got communications outreach. We got an executive director,” Houlihan said. “They work every day on getting ready for the November election.”