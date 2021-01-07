Imagine Dragons, 'Star Wars' and anime: Jon Ossoff's old tweets become memes

With his projected win in Georgia, Jon Ossoff becomes the youngest member of the Senate, bringing with him a yearslong digital footprint.

Ossoff, a 33-year-old Democrat, will not be the youngest member of Congress — that would be newly sworn-in Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., who is 25 — but his social media past began to resurface Tuesday evening into Wednesday as he emerged as the apparent winner of one of the two Senate runoffs in Georgia.

that's nice jon — stale ginglrrbread (@LarryMagnum_76) January 6, 2021

While old tweets can sometime spell trouble for public figures, Ossoff's highlighted the normal, and somewhat nerdy, side he shared with the internet while campaigning.

The tweets, many of them sent from 2012 to 2014, highlighted Ossoff's taste in music, movies and other facets of pop culture.

A swath of the resurfaced tweets highlighted Ossoff's love of the band Imagine Dragons.

"So proud of @ImagineDragons & esp. drummer @DanielPlatzman with whom, for the record, I sang 'Build Me Up Buttercup' in 8th grade," Ossoff wrote in a tweet in 2014.

By Wednesday, thousands of people had liked and retweeted a tweet Ossoff sent in 2012 saying he was excited for the digital music publication Pitchfork's review of an Imagine Dragons album.

Love that Jon Ossoff's old tweets just reveal he's a huge nerd. — Robyn Kanner (@robynkanner) January 6, 2021

While it’s easy to get distracted by his old fan tweets, we need to remember that Georgia elected Jon Ossoff for one reason and one reason only: To Naruto run all over the Senate floor https://t.co/mahKKZhggq — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 6, 2021

In a tweet from 2013, Ossoff shared a YouTube clip of an anime version of the musical "Les Miserables."

"[T]he people of Georgia have made a huge mistake," one person wrote in response.

In another tweet from 2012, Ossoff pondered the "Star Wars" prequels.

"Omg you're going to start the 'Star Wars legends is really canon!!' caucus, aren't you?" one person replied.

While many on Twitter joked about the old tweets, others said they were relieved they weren't problematic.

"Love that Jon Ossoff's old tweets just reveal he's a huge nerd," wrote Robyn Kanner, creative director for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.