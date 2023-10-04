Influx of migrants at border gains renewed attention as 'crisis' rhetoric spreads

Initially, Democratic leaders from Texas to New York decried such actions as “horrific“ and “bigoted,” and vowed to be more welcoming, but as the surge has overwhelmed cities now scrambling to find emergency shelters and classroom space for migrant children, some of those same officials have reversed course.

The office of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, announced he would be touring Latin American countries this week to better understand how asylum-seekers are coming to the United States, a trip that follows his recent remarks lamenting how the arrival of 10,000 migrants a month to New York is an “issue that will destroy” the city. On Wednesday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said he would travel to the southern border but did not say exactly when that trip would take place.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul pleaded on CNN last month that “if you’re going to leave your country, go somewhere else,” and reiterated on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that the border is “too open right now.”

“We are one of the most diverse places on earth because of our welcoming nature, and it’s in our DNA to welcome immigrants,” Hochul said. “But there has to be some limits in place.”

Frustrations over a deepening “crisis” isn’t only coming from New York’s leadership.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Chicago mayor, both Democrats, held a call with the White House on Sunday to discuss how migrants have been straining housing and social services since their arrival 13 months ago, creating a “humanitarian crisis.” Pritzker in a letter Monday to President Joe Biden wrote that “the federal government’s lack of intervention and coordination at the border has created an untenable situation for Illinois,” which is set to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, has said her state’s border communities are also “struggling” with more migrants and little help from the federal government.

“Time and again, I’ve asked the Biden administration for assistance at the border, but instead, they have chosen to redirect resources to speed the release of migrants without the support and coordination our local communities deserve,” Hobbs said last month.