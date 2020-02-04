Iowa Democratic Party to release 'majority' of caucus results by 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday

The Iowa Democratic Party said Tuesday it plans to release the majority of the results from the Iowa caucus by 5 p.m. ET.
The news comes after a dizzying night of caucusing and a delay in releasing votes after the party said there were inconsistencies in the reporting of data due to a “coding issue” in an app the party used for the first time to calculate the results.
The delay in votes had frustrated the presidential candidates, who tried to rally their supporters despite the uncertainty as the election looks to the New Hampshire state primary, which is slated for Feb. 11.
Troy Price, the Iowa Democratic Party chairman told the campaigns on Tuesday during a call that the party expects more than 50 percent of all results by 5 p.m. ET. However, Price gave no timeline on when full results would come.
Price assured the campaigns repeatedly that they “have a process in place.”
The Iowa Democratic said Monday that their data was "sound" and the delay in the results was not due to a hack or intrusion but an abundance of caution to ensure accuracy.
The candidates who campaigned in Iowa included: Former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; and billionaire businessman Tom Steyer.
Biden's campaign excoriated the state Democratic Party for the chaos that ensued Wednesday night, calling out "significant failures" in the process.
"I think there were some significant failures in the process last night that should give voters concern," Kate Bedingfield, Biden's deputy campaign manager, said during a Tuesday appearance on CNN.
Amid the protracted lag in reporting the results, candidates gave speeches to supporters without explicitly declaring victory. Buttigieg came closest to declaring victory despite not having official results, telling supporters, “By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious."
This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.