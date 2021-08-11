'Irrational zealotry': GOP governors in standoff with schools over masks

The battle over school masking reached a fever pitch as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration took aim at two school districts over new mandates that fly in the face of his executive order seeking to prevent them.

In letters to leaders of the public schools in Alachua and Leon counties, the state's department of education said the districts are being investigated for noncompliance because their new mask policies don't provide parents total freedom to opt their children out of in-school masking. The districts were threatened with the possibility of having funding equal to the salaries of the superintendent and school board members withheld — a sum in excess of $300,000.

In its response, the leaders of Alachua County Public Schools made clear they won't be changing course. School officials pointed to the sharp increase in cases and hospitalizations locally as well as an increase in positive tests among school employees as reasons necessitating a mask mandate. They also noted two of their custodians just died of Covid complications.

"We're trying to do what's best for students," Jackie Johnson, director of communications for the district, told NBC News. "We're trying to protect their health and safety and the health and safety of our staff and our families."

Across the country, Republican governors like DeSantis have signed executive orders or enacting laws seeking to prevent local officials from imposing new mask mandates. With the school year getting underway as the Delta variant surges, some local officials have decided defiance of those measures is the only option.

The brouhaha follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revising its mask guidance for schools, with the agency now recommending all students and staff wear masks. Children younger than 12 remain ineligible for the vaccine, and Covid hospitalizations among kids are on the rise in places experiencing substantial outbreaks.

"The only way that those children can be protected is by doing what we did last [school] year, which is masking and social distancing and making sure that all the teachers are vaccinated," Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine researcher at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told NBC News.

In Texas, some of the state's largest school districts are imposing mask requirements in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order preventing such mandates. In South Carolina, the state attorney general wrote to the mayor of Columbia saying he must rescind his mask mandate on daycares, elementary and middle schools by Friday — to which the mayor vowed not to comply. Late last month, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey responded to criticism over the month-old law he signed banning mask and vaccination mandates by pledging not to reverse course.

More than a half-dozen Republican-led states enacted such laws or executive orders and a number of lawsuits have already been filed against these bans. In Arkansas, a state court recently issued an injunction that temporarily invalidated the state's ban while a case moves forward.

Lawrence Gostin, director of the O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University, told NBC News while it's likely courts will uphold those measures, he would be tempted as a local official to essentially "dare" a state into enforcing them, something that could prove politically risky.

Those battles are rapidly advancing in Florida, where DeSantis has positioned himself as leading the backlash to Covid-inspired mandates. His state is now experiencing the worst of the pandemic surge, breaking previous case count and hospitalization records. In terms of its vaccination rate among states, it ranks in the middle of the pack with roughly 50 percent of its population fully inoculated, according to an NBC News tracker.

Amid this backdrop, DeSantis issued a new executive order on Friday saying new CDC mask guidance for students "lacks" scientific justification and that the state may withhold funding from schools that institute mandates.

Speaking at a press conference this week, DeSantis said his view on masking is that it's ultimately "a parent's decision."

"No one's saying you can't" wear a mask, DeSantis said. "But if you're somebody that is concerned about that that thinks that that may not be the right thing for your child, then I think you should have the right to make that ultimate decision."

His approach has him taking heat from President Joe Biden but also from some Republicans who say those decisions should be left up to localities.

"Ron DeSantis has beat the expectations on pandemic response for a long time," former Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., told NBC News. "However, this time, DeSantis’ once-healthy passion against excessive Covid restrictions like school closures is coming across as irrational zealotry" with cases and hospitalizations reaching record levels.

Schools in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin have also clashed with state leaders by enacting new mask mandates despite the governor's order.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, Abbott and state Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that any school or local official that defies the order will be "taken to court." Schools and officials who enact mask mandates also risk a $1,000 fine.

"The path forward relies on personal responsibility — not government mandates," Abbott said.

Local officials in some of Texas' most populous jurisdictions don't see it the same way, and they're willing to risk consequences. The state has experienced a nearly 100 percent increase in hospitalizations over the past two weeks. At a news conference on Tuesday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said there were just two pediatric intensive care unit beds available in a 19-county area surrounding Dallas.

"I know I’ll be held accountable for whatever decisions I make," Michael Hinojosa, Dallas Independent School District superintendent, told MSNBC this week after instituting a mask mandate. "But I would rather be safe than sorry."

A similar battle is unfolding in South Carolina where Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin issued a state of emergency requiring daycares as well as elementary and middle schools to require masks. The mandate was publicly challenged by Gov. Henry McMaster and state Attorney General Alan Wilson wrote in a letter that Benjamin must reverse course by Friday or risk losing funding from the state.

In an interview with NBC News, Benjamin said he won't budge and pledged to fight legal challenges all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"This is now a pandemic of the unvaccinated," he said. "And there's a very relatively easily identifiable population of those who are unvaccinated and do not have a choice to be vaccinated. And those are young people under 12 years old. So let's at least agree to protect them."