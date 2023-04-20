An IRS special agent said to be involved in the federal investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes is seeking whistleblower protections to provide sensitive disclosures about the probe to Congress.

Attorney Mark D. Lytle, a lawyer for the unnamed IRS employee, wrote in a letter Wednesday to a bipartisan group of lawmakers that he represents a “career IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent who has been overseeing the ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high profile, controversial subject since early 2020” and would like to make protected whistleblower disclosures to Congress.

While Lytle did not name Biden in the letter obtained by NBC News, a source familiar with the matter who also verified the authenticity of the letter said the investigation in question refers to the federal probe into the finances of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

The letter was previously reported by CBS News and the Wall Street Journal.

According to Lytle, the IRS special agent is prepared to provide information that would "contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee," reveal failures to handle "clear conflicts of interest" in the case, and detail instances of "preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols.”

Lytle and the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Justice Department and IRS declined to comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.