James Comey dismisses GOP report on Russia as 'political document'

“That is not my understanding of what the facts were before I left the FBI and I think the most important piece of work is the one the special counsel's doing now,” Comey added.

Trump has seized on the report, tweeting that he believes it proves no collusion existed between his campaign and Russia, calling the investigations a “witch hunt” and “all a big Hoax by the Democrats based on payments and lies.”

Democrats on the committee have called the report evidence of the lengths Republicans will go to shield Trump and his allies from scrutiny.

Asked whether the committee has served a good investigative purpose overall, Comey said, “not that I can see.”

The former FBI director also said politicization has “wrecked the committee, and it damaged relationships with the FISA Court, the intelligence communities. It's just a wreck.”

Comey did say, however, that when he led the FBI, his relationship with the committee chair, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., was “fine and professional” and that he believes Nunes and the ranking member, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., treated the agency fairly.

Comey’s interview came amid a national media blitz to promote his new book that is both a critique of Trump and defense of his time as FBI director.

“I have serious doubts about his credibility,” Comey said of Trump, adding that he worries about whether the president would be truthful under oath or not.