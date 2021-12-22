Jan. 6 committee asks GOP Rep. Jim Jordan for information on communications with Trump

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot is asking Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio for information on his communications with then-President Donald Trump on the day of the attack.

Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., sent Jordan, a vocal Trump ally, a letter on Wednesday, saying the panel believes Jordan spoke with Trump "at least one and possibly multiple" times on Jan. 6.

"We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th. We would like to discuss each such communication with you in detail," said Thompson.

Jordan's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Thompson also said that public reporting suggests "you may also have information about meetings with White House officials and the then-President in November and December 2020, and early-January 2021, about strategies for overturning the results of the 2020 election."

Thompson also said the panel wants to ask Jordan about his involvement in discussions surrounding the possibility of presidential pardons for individuals involved in any aspect of the attack or planning for Jan. 6.

On Monday, the committee requested information from Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., in a similar letter, saying that the bipartisan panel has evidence connecting him to events surrounding the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

One day later, Perry announced he wouldn't comply with the committee.

"I stand with immense respect for our Constitution, the Rule of Law, and the Americans I represent who know that this entity is illegitimate, and not duly constituted under the rules of the US House of Representatives," Perry said in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

Separately, Jordan's office confirmed last week that the Ohio Republican was one of the lawmakers whose text messages to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows were released by the committee.

The Jan. 6 committee has made public numerous documents, including text messages, provided to the panel by Meadows. The House committee revealed several text messages sent to Meadows by GOP lawmakers but did not name any of them.