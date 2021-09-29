Jan. 6 committee subpoenas rally organizers, Trump allies

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol issued another batch of subpoenas to several former Trump aides and organizers of the rally that preceded the assault.

The panel is seeking sworn testimony and documents from:

The panel demands that they give their sworn depositions to the committee on varying dates between late October and early November, according to letters released by the panel. It is also asking for documents to be submitted by mid-October related to communications involving the White House on Jan. 6 and the days before the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.

Last week, the panel issued subpoenas for some of Trump's closest advisers, signaling an aggressive approach. The committee subpoenaed and set a date for sworn depositions for former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and Kashyap Patel, who was chief of staff to Trump's defense secretary.

The requested documents include a voluminous batch of records pertaining to the Trump administration's plans to discredit the election and dismiss the Electoral College count on Jan. 6.