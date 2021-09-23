Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers.

The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.

The committee demanded the former Trump aides and allies give their sworn deposition to the committee on Oct. 15, according to letters released by the panel. It is also asking for documents, to be submitted by Oct. 7, related to communications involving the president on Jan. 6 and the days before the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building.

In the letters, the committee said Meadows and Scavino has significant information regarding the president's actions on Jan. 6. Patel, the panel said, has information regarding the security planning among Department of Defense officials and the agency's coordination with the White House. The panel said Bannon, who left the White House in 2017, was in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5 allegedly trying to persuade unnamed lawmakers to block the election certification and in communication with the president through the presidential election.