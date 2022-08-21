Jill Biden ending isolation after negative Covid tests

First lady Jill Biden will end her isolation after two negative tests for Covid, her office announced Sunday.

After isolating for five days, the first lady, 71, will leave South Carolina, where she had been vacationing on Kiawah Island with President Joe Biden before testing positive for Covid, for Delaware on Sunday, her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement.

The White House said Tuesday that she tested positive for Covid and was prescribed the antiviral Paxlovid.

The first lady, who is double-vaccinated and twice boosted, “began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening" on Monday, her office said in a statement.

“She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive,” Alexander said at the time.

Her positive diagnosis came about three weeks after the president first tested positive for the virus in July. He was immediately treated with Paxlovid and later tested positive again at the end of the month after a few days of testing negative, which his doctor said was a “rebound” case attributed to the drug. The first lady did not test positive during that time.