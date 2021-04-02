Jill Biden pulls off April Fools' Day prank on media, staff

Call it "treat" the press.

First lady Jill Biden played an April Fools' prank on members of the media on a flight back to Washington from California, dressing up as a flight attendant who passed out ice cream bars.

Biden, wearing a short black wig and a "Jasmine" name tag, went unnoticed during meal service.

"April Fools,” she said when she returned without the wig, according to a pool report.

The report says members of the media were fooled — but so were members of the first lady's staff.

Biden, who visited a vaccination site in California during this week's trip, enjoys pranks. In her memoir, she recounted that when her husband was vice president, she hid in an overhead bin on Air Force Two and surprised someone looking to stow luggage, according to The Associated Press.

Others in past administrations have played April Fools' Day jokes.

As first lady, Barbara Bush wore a strawberry blonde wig to a Gridiron dinner on April 1, 1989. It was a spoof to poke fun at all the attention paid to her looks and white hair, UPI reported. The dinner is attended by political leaders, journalists and media executives.

In 2013 when Barack Obama was president, the White House told the public to tune in for a special message from the president.

"Hail to the Chief" played, but 9-year-old Robby Novak — known as "Kid President" — rose behind the podium and told people they'd been fooled.