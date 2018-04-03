Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Jill McCabe, the wife of former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who, along with her husband, was repeatedly attacked by President Donald Trump, broke her silence in a passionate editorial, calling the ordeal that the president put her a family through a "nightmare."

Jill McCabe, an emergency room pediatrician who ran unsuccessfully for state Senate in Virginia, faced criticism from Trump about donations made to her campaign, while her husband was the target of broadsides from the president and was ultimately fired just days shy of his planned retirement.

In an op-ed in the Washington Post on Monday night, she spoke out for the first time, saying that she'd only run for office in the first place "because I was trying to help people," but that "it turned into something that was used to attack our family, my husband's career and the entire FBI."